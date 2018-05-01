London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,525.00 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, underpinned by a weaker pound following the release of disappointing manufacturing data. Online takeaway food specialist Just Eat was the standout gainer as it said revenues rose 49% in the first quarter, fuelled by the recent acquisition of HungryHouse as it looks to outrun competition from Deliveroo and UberEats. The group, which was promoted to the FTSE 100 in December, processed 51.6m curry, pizza, sushi and kebab ...

