BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 31 March 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-north-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

1 May 2018



