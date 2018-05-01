Regulatory News:

The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Management Board will present, during the next Supervisory Board Meeting on the 17th May, the initial findings relative to the different hypotheses of how the Universal Music Group capital might evolve.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated content, media and communications group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is the world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all genres. Canal+ Group is France's No. 1 pay-TV company, also present in Africa, Poland, Vietnam and Myanmar. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is a leading European player in the production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Havas Group is one of the world's largest global communications group. It is organized in three main business units covering all the communications disciplines: creativity, media expertise and healthcare/wellness. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village groups together talent scouting and development activities, live performance and ticketing activities, the venues L'Olympia and Théâtre de l'Œuvre in Paris and CanalOlympia in Africa. With 250 million users each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithvivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006355/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi