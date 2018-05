Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 1 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 249,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 30.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 29.3897

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,236,103 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,236,103 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

