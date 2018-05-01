Blockchain Advertising Platform XCHNG Announces Whitelist Ahead of Impending Token Sale

XCHNG Publishes Token Allocation And "Owners Manual" Reflecting Focus On Digital Ad Industry

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava Labs SEZC, a research and development subsidiary of Kochava Inc., announces the official launch of its whitelist and token allocation for XCHNG, the open source blockchain framework for the digital advertising ecosystem. Along with the details of XCHNG's upcoming token generation event (TGE), Kochava CEO Charles Manning published an Owners Manual for Token Holders, outlining Manning's philosophy of innovation and investment and the core principles behind the vision of XCHNG.

Manning said: "From the beginning, the XCHNG team has been dedicated to improving a broken digital advertising ecosystem and equipping the ecosystem with an open and unified framework for buying and selling media. In every detail of the XCHNG project-from the road map, to the technological innovations in our protocol, to the go-to-market strategy-participants of the digital advertising industry have been put in the forefront so that they may optimize the power of their ad spend and bring about some much-needed transparency. This attitude is also reflected in the details of the TGE, as it aims to empower those who are invested in the long-term vision of XCHNG."

XCHNG tokens will be allocated fairly based on a given participant's role, with the intention of creating a balanced marketplace that facilitates insertion orders between ad buyers and sellers. The resulting distribution structure is designed to ensure that no one centralized entity (or class of entities) can take control of the platform, and to allow participants in the advertising industry-from brands and publishers to payment and ratings providers-to realize the value of digital ads as a true asset class.

An estimated 600 million XCHNG tokens will be made available to non-U.S. investors during the platform's pre-sale for the crypto audience, which will occur on May 25th, 2018. This pre-sale will give the crypto community the first and only opportunity to participate and buy initially allocated tokens for XCHNG.

Manning added: "Through the XCHNG whitelist and impending token sale, the aim is to take the next steps on the journey to achieve a paradigm shift in the traditional advertising infrastructure and deliver upon the operational value of blockchain to the mainstream community. By leveraging the Kochava Collective, the largest independent mobile advertising marketplace, and the other OnXCHNG partners, XCHNG hopes to improve and enhance the digital engagement experience for marketers, advertisers, and end users alike. The sky is truly the limit."

Since its inception in 2011, Kochava Inc. has aimed to better understand the feedback loop between user acquisition, engagement, and lifetime value throughout the digital ecosystem. Their clientele includes the world's top advertisers and Fortune 100 companies, which depend on Kochava to measure over $6 billion in ad spend annually. Through their industry-leading technology, Kochava sheds light on the effectiveness of ad spend on all connected devices and is uniquely positioned to champion this blockchain solution to the industry.

About XCHNG

XCHNG is an open and unified blockchain-based framework for the digital advertising ecosystem. Designed and deployed by Kochava Labs SEZC, a research and development subsidiary of Kochava Inc., the XCHNG framework is centered around a common Ricardian Smart Contract with an open blockchain implementation to persist transactional history and provide supporting utilities required for maximizing efficiency through the lifecycle of the IO. XCHNG enables the related targeting and activation of audiences, bolsters ad-spend efficiency and transparency, establishes a next-generation system of record for all participants, and provides the opportunity to tokenize the framework to treat digital as a true asset class, standardizing the valuation of ads. For more information, visit https://xchng.io/.

About Kochava Inc.

Kochava Inc. offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, engage, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava Platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing advertisers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava Inc. is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns. For more information, visit https://www.kochava.com/.

