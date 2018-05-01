London stocks just held onto gains on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data sent the pound sinking to its lowest level since early January. The FTSE 100 closed 0.15% higher at 7,520.36 as the pound dropped 1.1% against the dollar to 1.3618 and slipped 0.45% versus the euro to 1.1345 after data showed that growth in the UK's manufacturing sector fell to a 17-month low in April, further reducing the odds of an interest rate hike at the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting next week. Howard ...

