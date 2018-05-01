Diversified technology group Johnson Controls International saw sales tick ahead in its second quarter as investments to increase capacity at its buildings business began to pay off. JCI reported sales of $7.5bn, an increase of 3% from a year earlier, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $740m, a 4% improvement, on an EBIT margin of 9.9%, up 10 basis points. The Milwaukee-based firm reported a 6% increase in adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, including special ...

