KR1 plc - Investment Portfolio Update

2 May 2018

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment Portfolio Update

KR1 is pleased to announce that the Company has made partial disposals of several of its holdings over the last quarter. The disposals include the iXLedger, formerly InsureX, ("IXT") project, Bluzelle ("BLZ") project, FunFair ("FUN") project, Enigma ("ENG") project, Mysterium ("MYST") project and Simple Token ("OST") project.

The Company is pleased to inform that it has sold the following tokens:

823,374 IXT ("IXledger") (formerly InsureX) tokens at an average price of USD $1.49 per token. These tokens were purchased for USD $0.119 per IXT token.

1,064,774 BLZ ("Bluzelle') tokens at an average price of USD $0.451 per token. These tokens were purchased for USD $0.094 per BLZ token.

7,073,303 FUN ("FunFair") tokens at an average price of USD

$0.0579 per token. These tokens were purchased for USD $0.0067 per FUN token.

104,166 ENG ("Enigma") tokens at an average price of USD $6.01 per token. These tokens were purchased for USD $0.48 per ENG token.

26,708 MYST ("Mysterium") tokens at an average price of USD $3.99 per token. These tokens were purchased for GBP 0.688 per MYST token.

596,959 OST ("Simple Token") tokens at an average price of USD $1.11 per token. These tokens were purchased for USD $0.052 per token.

The Company would also like to announce that it has purchased 30,587 WAVES tokens in the Waves Project on secondary markets for the cost of USD $6.41 per token. The Company considers the project compelling in relation to the execution of the team so far and its positioning in the wider blockchain platform space.

George McDonaugh, Chief Executive Officer of KR1 commented: "We have achieved well-timed, partial exits from selected projects while the wider portfolio was of course exposed to the market volatility over the last few weeks. These disposals add significantly to our pool of available investment funds, while still retaining great allocations in each project to catch future growth potential. On a fundamental level, we see many projects in the space progressing very well, dApps are launching and infrastructure projects are getting ready for higher throughput."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

