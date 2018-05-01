Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry completed a very successful Chinaplas 2018 trade show. This year's show in Shanghai, China featured two Milacron booths. Milacron's injection molding machine portfolio and extrusion systems in booth 4.1J23 and Mold-Masters hot runners and control systems along with DME mold technologies in booth 5.2J91. Chinaplas ran from April 24th to 27th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

Milacron has multiple locations in China and offices in Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Milacron proudly manufactures injection molding machines, extrusion machines, Mold-Masters hot runners and control systems and DME mold components in China for the Chinese and surrounding markets.

Tom Goeke, Milacron CEO stated, "Milacron is always pleased to showcase our industry-leading stable of plastics processing brands to the Chinese and surrounding markets. We place great value and importance on this market and our customers in the region. Goeke added, "Milacron's injection portfolio continues to make inroads in the very competitive Chinese market and we look forward to continued growth. Our Mold-Masters product brand continues to excel in Asia and manufacture industry-leading hot runners and control systems. Milacron is dedicated to serving the Asian market and our unmatched lifecycle and customer management is a value-added asset that our competition simply cannot match."

An Heid, Mold-Masters President, commented, "The Mold-Masters brand has seen major large program successes across Asia over the last year especially focused on our new technologies like our automotive hot runner product Fusion Series G2 as well as our E-Multi auxiliary injection unit. It's exciting to see traction with these products here. We also continue to focus on speed to market and are unmatched in speed in China. We can offer our customers rapid solutions, with 5-day hot runner system turnaround, enabling our customers to produce their products even faster. We're more than a supplier to our customers; we're partners in their success."

Mold-Masters Hot Runners and Control Systems Booth 5.2J91

Mold-Masters displayed the industry's leading hot runners and control systems.

Mold-Masters Master-Series Hot Runners The Benchmark in Hot Runner Performance and Reliability

Master-Series hot runners represent the culmination of over 50 years of hot runner system knowledge and experience. With over 1,500,000 nozzles in the field, they've built a successful reputation based on superior performance, excellent part quality and optimized processing capabilities making it the ideal solution for a wide range of applications across every industry. Featuring excellent thermal balance and precision and open flow runner channels in the nozzle/gate seal allows for accelerated melt flow and dispersion. Master-Series nozzle technology sets the global benchmark by which the industry is measured and is backed by an available industry leading 10-year warranty that is 3 to 5 times longer than any other supplier.

New Mold-Masters SeVG Plus Individual Valve Pin Actuation with Absolute Control and Precision

Mold-Masters NEW SeVG Plus allows for full, unprecedented control over valve gate flow sequence of up to 36 cavities. SeVG Plus allows for individual valve pin adjustments of position, speed, protrusion, timing, and sequence with precision and immediate reaction times not available with traditional pneumatic systems. The SeVG Plus provides molders with critical processing capabilities when molding complex parts or family molds. The new SeVG Plus consumes a fraction of the energy used by traditional hydraulic actuators as the stepper motors only consume energy when they move.

Mold-Masters Fusion Series G2 Hot Runner Solutions Revving Up Automotive and Large Part Molding

Mold-Masters has rolled out a number of additions and enhancements to Fusion Series G2, the drop-in system favored by the automotive industry for high-quality large part production. Maximized for uptime, the Fusion Series G2 hot runner system is delivered completely pre-assembled and pre-plumbed, saving significant set-up time in order to get you back into production right away. Incorporating popular features like field replaceable heater bands ensures that any maintenance is quick and easy. Capable of shot sizes from <15g to over 3,500g, Fusion Series G2 is favored by automotive, appliance, logistic packaging, and similar industries focused on producing medium to large high-quality parts. Fusion Series G2 systems also come fully supported by Mold-Masters global network.

Mold-Masters Dura Plus Automotive Lens Molding Hot Runner Solution Shining a Light on Automotive Lens Molding

The Dura Plus hot runner system has been specifically engineered to deliver exceptional molded part quality for automotive lens applications even with abrasive and corrosive resins such as PC, PC-ABS PMMA. With its introduction, enhancements over the previous Dura system include new Dura Plus nozzles full stainless steel construction and a highly polished runner finish which work together to improve processability, provide greater system durability and prevents contamination defects of molded parts. In the field, cycle time improvements of 22% and an extremely low scrap rate of 0.8% have been observed. With standard components, the Dura Plus system also ensures faster delivery time, easy installation and user-friendly maintenance. Dura Plus remains the clearest choice for automotive lens molding applications.

Mold-Masters TempMaster Series Hot Runner Controllers Optimizing Performance of any Hot Runner System.

Mold-Masters TempMaster Series Controllers enhance molding operations and improve part quality and operational efficiency. Featuring intuitive touch-screen controls, modular control cards and the most compact cabinet dimensions in their respective classes by up to 53%. TempMaster controllers have the capability to control from 1 to over 500 zones. In addition, our flagship TempMaster M2 controllers can be seamlessly integrated with advanced options like SVG, E-Drive Synchro Plate, M-Ax Servo Control and Water Flow Monitoring for more efficient centralized control of each molding cell. No matter your application we've got a solution for you at a price that's competitive. At the core of each TempMaster temperature controller is our advanced APS control technology. APS is an industry leading auto-tuning control algorithm that continuously monitors and adjusts the temperature to maintain set point for the most precise temperature control possible. Optimize the performance of any hot runner system and unlock your operations full potential with TempMaster.

DME Mold Technologies and Industrial Supplies Booth 5.2J91

DME displayed the industry's leading mold technologies.

DME Mold Technologies

Milacron's DME product brand has long been an essential resource for the plastics industry worldwide. For over 75 years DME has been a market leader in mold technologies and continues to provide the industry's broadest range of products and solutions for mold designers, mold makers, and processors. With extensive lines of products in several categories including mold bases, guiding components, mold assembly components, plates, slide action and mold cooling to innovative solutions for molding undercuts and increasing mold capacity, DME has the most complete range of mold technology products.

DME The Global Leader in Mold Base Technology Introduces - DME TruCoolTM Revolutionary Conformal Cooling Solution

TruCoolTM Conformal Cooling designed to maximize cooling efficiency through 3D additive metal manufacturing. This exciting line of conformal cooling products with complex cooling channels conforming to the part surface geometry, provides greater overall cooling coverage with even distribution while maintaining a targeted consistent temperature and reducing cycle times by as much as 60%. DME is pleased to announce three NEW products and services to the TruCool product and services line. First, DME Design Services builds on decades of mold making, mold design, thermal analysis, and conformal channel design to provide customers with the most reliable, robust and efficient mold design. Second, DME's new cooling Aftermarket Services and Equipment provides the ultimate cooling channel cleaning, diagnostics and maintenance, with the ability to troubleshoot, clean and descale both conventional and conformal cooling water channels to maximize the lifespan and efficiency of intricate conformal and conventional cooling through a closed loop, computer controlled, automated process. Third, DME is excited to announce our new line of TruCool "Standard" conformal cooled components including core pins, gates, and sprue bushings.

DME Industrial Supplies The World's One-Stop-Shop for Everything Molding.

When looking for molding and mold making supplies companies are increasingly looking to Milacron-DME Industrial Supplies to provide a complete portfolio including trusted brands. Whether looking for auxiliary equipment, machine parts, shop equipment, mold sprays, cooling and heat supplies, or safety products, Milacron-DME Industrial Supplies has a vast portfolio of products to help improve operational performance and keep customers' plants running smooth and safe.

Milacron Machinery Booth 4.1J23

Milacron had four active work cells in their booth featuring the Milacron F-Series, Magna Toggle and two Elektron all-electric machines and a static Milacron SMV 350 extrusion machine.

Milacron F-Series 160 Injection Molding Machine Packaging Application

Milacron's F-Series machines are designed to meet the needs and demands of the packaging industry with fast cycle times and high injection speeds. F- Series machines are available in nine sizes from 120 to 650 metric tons of clamping force and are pre-configured for easy multi-component, mono-sandwich, cube, and co-injection capability. Customers can also choose from electric, hydraulic, and hybrid drive options to meet their energy and performance requirements.

Cell Specifics: Milacron F-Series 160, Mold-Masters TempMaster controller, in-mold labeling of a disposable cup, 4 cavity, 3.5 second cycle time.

Milacron Magna Toggle (MTS) 150-630 Injection Molding Machine Automotive Application

The Magna Toggle Servo is a high-value injection molding machine combining the advantages of precision and accurate toggle mechanism with advanced user controls. The servo design increases energy efficiency while providing outstanding repeatability, accuracy, and precision. The reliable toggle mechanism is optimized for fast cycling and reduced platen deflection and the Magna T is able to accommodate large and heavy molds. This platform is an extremely versatile series that offers high reliability, making it an outstanding addition to any fleet. The Magna Toggle product range is from 55 to 550 metric tons.

Cell Specifics: Milacron Magna Toggle Servo 150, molding a mini automotive bumper, 1 cavity, 20 second cycle time.

Milacron Elektron 155 Injection Molding Machine Medical Application

And Milacron Elektron 200-450 Two Component Injection Molding Machine Automotive Application

The Elektron is a product of Milacron's years of innovation in all-electric injection molding technology. The Elektron uses the advanced Mosaic control system. Designed for a full range of applications and in a wide variety of sizes from 30 to 650 metric tons, it offers customers outstanding value. The Elektron uses 60 percent less energy and 90 percent less water than hydraulic injection molding machines, reducing operating costs substantially. Setting the standard for movement repeatability and the stroke precision of servo-driven axis it is significantly greater than top hydraulic systems, making it one of the best injection molding machines for the reliable production of high-precision parts. Elektron is the perfect machine for customers molding sophisticated technical parts in the medical, automotive, electronics and packaging industries.

Cell Specifics: Milacron Elektron 155, Mold-Masters TempMaster controller, molding medical connector, 1 cavity, 15 second cycle time.

Cell Specifics: Milacron Elektron 200-450 Two Component injection molding machine, molding two material automotive flap door seal, 1 cavity, 25 second cycle time.

Milacron SV350 Extrusion Machine

The SV350 is a robust and flexible extrusion machine, its practical design is able to address the needs of tube and profile processors to sheet, fiber, wire, and cable. The SV350 is a stock machine and therefore available for quick delivery. It will be available in sizes ranging from 2.0 4.5 inches in 24:1 L/D ratio. Milacron both designs and builds full extrusion systems in-house, maintaining complete control of precise equipment needs. From extruders to new and rebuilt extrusion barrels and screws, to pipe heads, dies, and downstream equipment, customers get powerful, reliable solutions that meet all requirements. Milacron's demonstration and development laboratories have made a science of optimizing processing via natural compression; this creates a highly customizable approach for our customers: one that increases productivity, output, and accuracy while reducing costs.

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, Uniloy, and CIMCOOL. All Milacron product brands offer industry-leading service, support, and spare parts inventory trust only Milacron trained experts to ensure your assets run at peak performance.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

