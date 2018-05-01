The "Biopower Industry in Germany Analysis Forecast 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biopower has always played a big role in Germany and the country has been actively promoting the biopower industry for power and heat production. The biggest segment of Germany's biopower industry is made up by biogas power stations. The German government is also boosting the growth of the industry by setting up favorable regulations. In fact, the installed capacity of biopower is expected to cross 9 GW by the end of 2025.

The biopower industry in Germany is analyzed through an industry overview, installed capacity statistics, and electricity generation in the country from biopower feedstock. We also analyze the capital expenditure on biopower in Germany and the industry investment. Regulatory framework governing the industry are also looked at.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to Biopower

C. Global Biopower Industry: Brief Profile

D. Biopower Industry in Germany

E. Biopower Capital Expenditure Investment

F. Regulations Governing the Industry

G. Glossary of Terms

