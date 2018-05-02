FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND ONLY - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.

Medienmitteilung 2. Mai 2018, 07.00 Uhr

Bell Food Group AG veröffentlicht definitives Zwischenergebnis zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot für Hügli Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Inhaberaktien der Hügli Holding Aktiengesellschaft («Hügli») am 25. April 2018 verfügt Bell Food Group AG («Anbieterin» oder «Bell Food Group») unter Vorbehalt des Vollzugs über insgesamt 59.73% aller per diesem Datum kotierten Inhaberaktien von Hügli («Hügli-Inhaberaktien»).

Am 26. Februar 2018 veröffentlichte die Bell Food Group den Angebotsprospekt des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Hügli-Inhaberaktien zum Angebotspreis von CHF 915.00 netto in bar pro Aktie, abzüglich des Bruttobetrags allfälliger, bis zum Vollzug eintretender Verwässerungseffekte.

Bis zum Ablauf der Angebotsfrist am 25. April 2018, 16.00 Uhr (MESZ), wurden der Bell Food Group im Rahmen des Kaufangebots 106'081 Hügli-Inhaberaktien, entsprechend 48.48% der Inhaberaktien, auf welche sich das Kaufangebot bezieht, angedient (Erfolgsquote). Des Weiteren erwarb die Bell Food Group seit dem 26. Februar 2018 bis zum Ablauf der Angebotsfrist börslich 20'003 Hügli-Inhaberaktien. Unter Annahme des Vollzugs des Kaufangebots und einschliesslich aller 410'000 Namen- und 61'169 Inhaberaktien, welche von der Bell Food Group und den mit ihr in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen per Ablauf der Angebotsfrist gehalten werden, beträgt die Beteiligung der Bell Food Group und der mit ihr in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen somit insgesamt 410'000 Namen- und 167'250 Inhaberaktien, entsprechend 83.66% der Stimmrechte und 76.75% des Aktienkapitals von Hügli (Beteiligungsquote).

Die Nachfrist von zehn Börsentagen für die Publikumsaktionäre von Hügli zur Annahme des Kaufangebots beginnt am 3. Mai 2018 und endet am 17. Mai 2018, 16.00 (MESZ). Der Vollzug des Kaufangebots findet voraussichtlich am 25. Mai 2018 statt.

Wie im Angebotsprospekt näher ausgeführt, beabsichtigt die Anbieterin nach Vollzug des Angebots, die Hügli-Inhaberaktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange dekotieren zu lassen. Für den Fall, dass die Anbieterin mindestens 90% der Stimmrechte von Hügli hält, plant die Anbieterin, die verbleibenden Minderheitsaktionäre mit einer Barabfindung zu entschädigen. Sofern die Anbieterin nach Vollzug weniger als 90% der Stimmrechte halten sollte, erwägt sie eine Fusion von Hügli in die Anbieterin (siehe Abschnitt E.3. «Absichten von Bell betreffend Hügli» und Abschnitt K.6. «Kraftloserklärung und Dekotierung» des Angebotsprospekts).

Das Angebot untersteht den Angebotsrestriktionen gemäss Angebotsprospekt vom 26. Februar 2018.

Weiterführende Informationen zum Kaufangebot finden Sie unter www.bellfoodgroup.com/publictenderoffer (http://www.bellfoodgroup.com/publictenderoffer).

Für weitere Auskünfte:

Andreas Seibold, CFO, Tel. +41 71 447 22 50, andreas.seibold@huegli.com

