TomTom (TOM2) today announced the launch of the new TomTom Camper a sat nav specifically developed to help explorers to travel worry-free, knowing that they are on the best road for their camper or caravan, whilst avoiding traffic along the way. New features include Wi-Fi, which means that maps, software and points of interest (POIs) can be updated hassle-free; read-aloud smartphone messages, and integration with Siri and Google Now; as well as integration with TomTom Road Trips - the ultimate journey planning tool.

The TomTom Camper includes Lifetime Camper and Caravan World maps which help make sure that you're driving on the right road suited for vehicle type, size, weight and speed, while included exclusive camper-specific POIs from partners such as ADAC and ANWB ensure that you can find camper spots and camping sites along the way. Holiday planning is made even more enjoyable because you can discover the world's most epic driving routes from TomTom's route sharing platform, TomTom Road Trips, personalising your adventure up mountains, along coastal roads, into forests and beyond; as well as adding destinations from your smartphone via TomTom MyDrive.

Advance warnings on the TomTom GO Camper will let drivers know whenever they're approaching a fixed, mobile or average speed camera, and remind them of the speed limit.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, comments: "For people seeking great life experiences travelling in their campers and caravans, the all-new TomTom GO Camper lets you enjoy amazing journeys with super-accurate estimated time of arrival. From built-in Wi-Fi to inspiring route planning with TomTom Road Trips, we're convinced that people will love driving with our new device."

The 6" fully-interactive touchscreen TomTom GO Camper is available to pre-order from TomTom's online store and at selected e-tailers from today, and in-store from mid-May for €399.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

