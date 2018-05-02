NetCents Technology Signs Exclusive White-Label Cryptocurrency Processing Contract with WildBunch Gaming

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company ") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an exclusive revenue sharing contract with WildBunch Gaming (WildBunch).

Through this agreement, NetCents is white-labelling its cryptocurrency merchant gateway the WildBunch network of online regulated gaming and sports betting websites, powering all cryptocurrency transactions.

"We are delighted to partner up with NetCents to use their cryptocurrency payment processing solution," stated the CEO of WildBunch. "We see NetCents as a key strategic partner and will be offering the NetCents payment gateway to our partners across multiple jurisdictions. The cryptocurrency solutions that NetCents offers, including Instant Settlements, will assist WildBunch in growing our market share across Europe, as well as other international markets."

At the outset, the NetCents platform will be integrated into five of their top gaming websites. Once the initial websites are fully-integrated and processing cryptocurrency transactions, integration into the remaining websites will commence. At that time, NCCO will begin beta testing live transactions.

WildBunch expects that their monthly cryptocurrency transaction volume through the initial five websites will be €750,000 - €1 million per month in the first quarter, increasing to up to €8 million per month within the first year, allowing for a transition period from traditional fiat to cryptocurrency.

The online gaming industry was USD 44.16 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 81.71 billion by 2022[1]. More than 80 nations have legalized online gambling and Europe has the largest online gambling market in the world.

Mr. Moore closed by saying, "This agreement provides our platform exposure to a multibillion-dollar market and their loyal user base. It opens up numerous new streams of revenue, employing a layered transactional revenue model, as well as new avenues for the NetCents."

About WildBunch Gaming

WildBunch Software Ltd supplies solutions to the regulated gaming market. Wildbunch Gaming has been developing and delivering gaming platform solutions to our customers including international corporations.

We are trusted by operators to deliver a powerful, robust and functionally rich set of products, that keep operators ahead of the competition in capacity, availability and new product innovation. By working in partnership with our operators, Wildbunch Gaming has focused on delivering a platform that meets their exact needs. This has ensured rapid growth in the platform's functions and capability. We have secured key clients with our innovative and dynamic approach to software development.

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

[1] Global Online Gambling Market (2016-2022). Research and Markets. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kct6t8/global_online

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com . +1(604)895-7423