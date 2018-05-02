2018-05-02T06:42:47Z



Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Due to Other Started on: 2018-05-02T06:42:11Z Ongoing: True Comments: On the request of the Bank of Lithuania due to not submitted annual financial information of 2017.



Issuer: Gubernija AB, LEI: 48510000ZIX9SQFPDZ51 Instrument: GUB1L LT0000114357



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677273