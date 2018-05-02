Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected by Saipem, a global leader in drilling, engineering and construction services, to help deliver its global digital transformation program. Accenture will lead the provision of IT Infrastructure, networking and telecommunications services and manage the evolution of Saipem's key business applications.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Accenture will support Saipem's move to a new IT model, progressing its journey to the cloud, by leveraging cloud computing and network virtualization, and enabling adoption of the latest digital technologies to sustain and improve business performance. These technologies include big data and analytics, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, automation and cybersecurity protection.

Accenture will manage the migration of the majority of Saipem's servers to a Microsoft Azure public cloud platform and will build a private cloud for the remaining servers, delivering a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service capability. Accenture will also implement a software-defined wide-area network, and manage and optimize Saipem's IT infrastructure, network and core digital business application services in a flexible and scalable environment.

Accenture, in collaboration with an international telecommunications company, will jointly provide Saipem with new global telecommunications services and technologies including private, broadband and satellite access, bringing efficiency and reliability to remote engineering and construction sites.

"As part of the Saipem Digital Transformation program, we are delighted to collaborate with Accenture in implementing the reshaping of IT sourcing, and confident that we can better serve our clients," said Antonio Careddu, Director for Innovation, Systems and Corporate Marketing, Saipem.

Added Fausto Torri, a managing director in Accenture Resources and client account lead for Saipem, "We look forward to providing Saipem with greater flexibility to support its global operations, unlock the capability to innovate, optimize and evolve its application portfolio, and leverage the potential of big data analytics. This project will build on our successful collaboration with Saipem over the last 20 years."

Accenture was selected by Saipem for its global delivery capabilities, proven industry experience, digital transformation expertise, and its innovation-led approach, which is backed by Accenture's global portfolio of over 6,000 patents and applications.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Saipem

Saipem is one of the world leaders in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deepwater. Saipem provides a full range of services with "EPC" and "EPCI" contracts (on a "turn-key" basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content. www.saipem.com

