Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-02 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 02-05-2018.



The trading is suspended at the request of Bank of Lithuania considering that the Company has failed to disclose annual report in due time and manner provided by the laws.



Notice on trading resumption will follow after the annual information will be provided through the Nasdaq Vilnius information system.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



