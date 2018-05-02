The Dow Jones closed lower for the third session in a row as investors digested uninspiring earnings from the likes of Pfizer and Under Armour while an Apple-led rally gave tech stocks a lift as the company's earnings beat estimates. The Dow was down 0.27% to 24,099, while the S&P 500 rose 0.25% to 2,654 and the Nasdaq 0.91% to 7,130. SpreadEx analyst Connor Campbell said the stronger dollar had put investors off equities with "a hawkish, if uneventful, Fed meeting" on Wednesday and the non-farm ...

