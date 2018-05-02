Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor's latest SmartBeat SoC Enhances the Audio Quality of Jabra's new Engage Headset Series

Jabra introduces the first product on the market featuring Dialog's DA14495 hi-fi audio SoC, delivering superior connectivity and industry-leading performance, even in busy work environments

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced that Jabra, a leading developer and manufacturer of communications and sound solutions, chose Dialog's audio solutions to power its new range of professional wireless headsets.

Jabra Engage headsets were designed to solve the challenge of maintaining audio quality within increasingly popular open office environments. When many wireless headsets are used in close proximity, such as in an open office setting, audio quality may be reduced as density and capacity issues arise. With Jabra Engage, three times as many users can now be connected wirelessly without impacting the call experience, with industry-leading performance out to a range of up to 150 meters or 490 feet.

Powering the new headset line is Dialog's advanced SmartBeat DA14495 SoC, an ultra-reliable, low-latency solution that integrates power management functions with a flexible audio API to ensure versatility and extensibility for developers of audio products. It supports the latest DECT 1.9 GHz standard and, being an open audio platform, it can be combined with many third party audio provider's software to create advanced high-end digital applications.

The DA14495 includes an integrated ARM(R) Cortex-M0 processor, a 32-bit Tensilica(R) HiFi-3 DSP core and is the first chip in the market supporting multi-level modulation up to D8PSK for bit rates from 1.152 Mbit/s up to 3.456 Mbit/s. Jabra Engage is the first product on the market to feature Dialog's DA14495 and the latest audio innovations within it.

In the Jabra Engage, DA14495 perfectly pairs with Dialog's DA7217, a high-performance low-power audio codec that is optimized for use in headsets and other wearable devices. It features differential headphone outputs for use inside headset devices with excellent left to right channel separation and noise rejection, and ultra-low power operating modes, among other features.

"Dialog's technologies have allowed us to create our new line of Engage headsets that offer a higher level of performance than anything else currently on the market," said Niclas Blohm, SVP, Jabra. "Our challenge was to engineer headsets that deliver the ultimate call satisfaction, improve customer satisfaction and enhance employee productivity. By using Dialog's chipsets and working closely with its team of experts, Dialog empowered us to connect more users while increasing performance, range and speed and most importantly, without compromising audio quality."

"As business users have become used to high-performance connectivity throughout their work and personal lives, they now have high expectations for wireless audio quality," said Sean McGrath, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "We are proud that Jabra was the first customer with a product to hit the market featuring DA14495, as it was able to combine a number of advanced features from our solutions to create a state-of-the-art headset that will ultimately enhance the work lives of business professionals."

