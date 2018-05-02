Amber Beverage Group Global Brands Continue to Win International Acclaim at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

RIGA, Latvia, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Amber Beverage Groupstar brands -Riga Black Balsam, Moskovskaya Vodka and Rooster Rojo Tequila-won six medals for outstanding quality at the2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC)

Recognition of authenticity

Medals were awarded to Riga Black Balsam, Riga Black Balsam Currant, Moskovskaya Vodka and Rooster Rojo Tequila, a clear sign that industry experts and consumers continue to appreciate the outstanding quality of these brands with their undisputed authenticity and heritage.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640947/Amber_Beverage_Group_Logo.jpg )



"Consumers are increasingly adopting a health-conscious approach, choosing brands with lower calories which are made from natural ingredients and can be easily enjoyed in cocktails. We are delighted to have some of our key brands such as Riga Black Balsam in this space, but even more that they continue to be recognized internationally for their exceptional quality," said Cobus van Rooijen, Amber Beverage Group Marketing and Sales Director.

Acknowledgment for a new category leader

A spectacular success story, the brand Rooster Rojo Tequila won three medals at SFWSC. "Our tequila flagship Rooster Rojo has now won prestigious industry awards for the second time this year," according to Cobus van Rooijen. "We have independently received very positive feedback from bartenders at Bar Convent Berlin last year and from industry professionals at ProWein exhibition in Germany this year. This is exceptional acclaim for a young but highly authentic brand," he remarked.

Amber Beverage Group operates internationally from its head office in Luxembourg and through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, UK, Australia and the Baltics, its historical home. Amber Beverage Group is a leading producer, distributor, retailer and provider of logistics services for alcoholic beverages.

For further information, please contact:

Sabine Rutka, consultant, LEAD. Corporate Communication

E-mail: sabine.rutka@lead.lv

Phone: +371-261-983-63

www.amberbev.com



