Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Invitation to Earnings Release Presentation and Audio Webcast for the First Quarter of 2018

Bermuda, 2 May 2018 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Tuesday 8 May 2018 release its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2018.

In connection with the earnings release, a presentation will be held at 15:00 (CET) at the offices of Swedbank Norge, Filipstad Brygge 1, Oslo. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.

The presentation and webcast will be hosted by:

Mr. Christian Andersen - President

Mr. Peder C. G. Simonsen - CFO

The presentation will also be available via audio webcast, which can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK and International),

+1 929-477-0448 (US) or +47 23 50 02 96 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 9727528. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the audio webcast.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of 14 modern VLGC.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

