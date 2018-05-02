Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-02 13:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 02-05-2018 from 14.30 EET with an open call auction.
The annual information was announced.
Order management will be possible at 14:20 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:30 EET.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
