Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-02 13:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 02-05-2018 from 14.30 EET with an open call auction.



The annual information was announced.



Order management will be possible at 14:20 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:30 EET.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.