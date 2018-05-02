20 years on, UltraDNS still provides brands with seamless and secure online experiences

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today celebrated the 20th anniversary of UltraDNS, its signature Authoritative DNS Service. Created in 1998 by Rodney Joffe, senior vice president and Neustar fellow, UltraDNS was the first DNS service to leverage IP Anycast technology, enabling it to be faster, safer and more resilient to distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and other online threats.

Today, UltraDNS is trusted by brands and organisations across the globe to keep their digital presence online and secure. Over the years UltraDNS has played a significant role in defending against many would-be crippling DDoS attacks, cementing its place as a critical technology to protect a brand's infrastructure. "These types of attacks have been a persistent threat over the last few decades and highlighted the importance of DNS to the internet," said Rodney Joffe.

"From Trinoo and Stacheldraht in the late 90s, to Mirai and its assorted iterations that have plagued brands in the last few years, attackers continue to probe and breach defences. The internet has become fundamental to every organisation's day to day operations, and without DNS, there is no internet and no digital presence," noted Joffe.

In addition to withstanding otherwise debilitating DDoS attacks, UltraDNS has a long history of pioneering innovations and a number of industry firsts, such as being:

The first DNS service to leverage proprietary code, which unlike BIND-based services, is not open-sourced;

The first DNS service protected by a built-in DDoS mitigation service now known as Neustar SiteProtect NG;

The first DNS service to offer an entirely segregated and securely sealed DNS environment using the award winning, DNS Shield.

One of Neustar's customers is Yorkshire Building Society Group (YBS) in the U.K. Andrew Winkless, infrastructure manager at YBS commented, "If our customers are unable to access our online services and our emails are down, our productivity comes to a halt. It's vital we have a DNS provider that we can rely on to help us prevent that from happening. Neustar UltraDNS ticks all of the right boxes, keeping the group online and our customers happy."

"UltraDNS has evolved and improved as part of our commitment to providing our customers and our customers' customers with a flawless digital experience," continued Joffe. "As attackers continue to find new and creative ways to launch their assaults, we'll continue to innovate to stay ahead of the game, continuously keeping our customer's DNS secure."

As part of its commitment to maintaining the premier status of UltraDNS as a world-class DNS service, Neustar has already added additional DNS nodes to its SiteProtect NG network in North America, Europe and Asia in 2018, to provide greater scalability in the future. With more nodes slated for 2018 in South America, Africa, Australia and the Indian subcontinent, Neustar continues to actively expand the footprint of UltraDNS across the globe to provide faster and safer online experiences.

