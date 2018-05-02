Aeris Communications: Aeris Unveils Aeris Mobility Platform to Power Internet of Things

Mitsubishi Motors Selects Aeris Mobility Platform for its MITSUBISHI CONNECT IoT Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CYPRESS, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced availability of its Aeris Mobility Platform (https://www.aeris.com/aeris-mobility-platform/) (AMP), a state-of-the-art cloud and micro-services-based IoT platform that provides the critical building blocks that enable the Internet of Things for enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Leveraging significant experience and investment over the last decade, Aeris has developed AMP to meet the unique needs of enterprises and OEMs who are moving from unconnected products to connected services. AMP specifically addresses the requirements of the burgeoning Internet of "Moving" Things market segment with a robust service creation environment and a full suite of pre-built business services, including data analytics and monetization. By leveraging AMP, enterprises and OEMs can deliver a cloud-agnostic and flexible, globally connected program with market-leading services and unparalleled time-to-market.

Automotive OEMs are a key focus area for AMP, and the platform offers a full suite of connected vehicle services that include safety and security, remote vehicle, driver behavior, vehicle health, and other services, including firmware over-the-air update capabilities. The architecture is built around micro-services, which enable a highly-customizable approach to each OEM's specific requirements, giving them the ability to manage their program globally on a single platform while preserving the ability to deploy solutions that differ based on region, brand or model. Aeris' end-to-end IoT capabilities provide OEMs with a one-stop shop for all of their wireless and application requirements.

AMP offers three key advantages over legacy competitor approaches:

Service flexibility and velocity . AMP splits device and service-facing components, enabling the fast and flexible introduction of new services - as fast as developing a new smartphone application. The state-of-the-art vehicle platform architecture provides the ability to change rules, such as access, in a dynamic way, thereby making new innovations in the market, such as car sharing and shared mobility models, easier to implement and more secure.

AMP splits device and service-facing components, enabling the fast and flexible introduction of new services - as fast as developing a new smartphone application. The state-of-the-art vehicle platform architecture provides the ability to change rules, such as access, in a dynamic way, thereby making new innovations in the market, such as car sharing and shared mobility models, easier to implement and more secure. Operational efficiency. AMP's capsule architecture addresses a key requirement of every automotive OEM: regional flexibility. AMP allows deployment of a global program across a multitude of public and private clouds in a manner that maximizes operational efficiency while maintaining local flexibility and autonomy, while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

AMP's capsule architecture addresses a key requirement of every automotive OEM: regional flexibility. AMP allows deployment of a global program across a multitude of public and private clouds in a manner that maximizes operational efficiency while maintaining local flexibility and autonomy, while ensuring compliance with local regulations. Customer experience. Connected vehicle programs historically have fallen short of customer expectations in service response times. AMP addresses these issues head-on with a service delivery architecture that optimizes an end-to-end system from wireless connection to telematics applications, while simultaneously addressing key concerns around hardware power management.

Aeris Enables MITSUBISHI CONNECT

AMP is powering the MITSUBISHI CONNECT vehicle program, which debuted in the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross CUV. MITSUBISHI CONNECT provides owners with an intuitive and convenient driving experience, offering key functionality in safety, security and remote vehicle services that can be accessed in multiple ways: inside the vehicle, through the MY MITSUBISHI CONNECT mobile application or through the Mitsubishi vehicle owners' portal. Additionally, MITSUBISHI CONNECT can be paired with the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones, iPhones and Google Home.

Mitsubishi Motors selected Aeris after a comprehensive sourcing process due to Aeris' ability to deliver a broad range of telematics services, including mobile applications, call center services and wireless connectivity.

MITSUBISHI CONNECT launched in the U.S. market in February and will be launching in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Aeris Japan, a joint venture between SoftBank Corporation and Aeris, provided in-country sales, marketing and technical resources to drive the successful development and launch of the MITSUBISHI CONNECT program.

Supporting Quotes

Don Swearingen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

"In an ever-changing, connected world, we needed to ensure that our vehicles provided customers with the personalized and enriched driving experience they desire. Aeris delivered the industry-leading know how and telematics necessary to allow MITSUBISHI CONNECT to provide safety, security and connectivity behind the wheel of the all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross."

Lee Colman, Head of Connected Car, SBD Automotive

"Part of SBD's support to Mitsubishi Motors has been to help them assess their connectivity goals and find appropriate solution providers to support those goals. Aeris provides a good fit for Mitsubishi Motors' short-term and longer-term needs, and has the capacity to scale as the program goes forward."

Hiroshi Akabori, Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances, SoftBank and COO, Aeris Japan

"At SoftBank, we see tremendous potential for the Aeris Mobility Platform in assisting Japanese enterprises on the journey from unconnected product to connected service. We look forward to driving transformative IoT innovation in the market through our joint venture with Aeris."

Raj Kanaya, Managing Director of Automotive and Chief Marketing Officer, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan

"Aeris is an Internet of Things industry leader and through our Aeris Mobility Platform, we give OEMs the opportunity to customize connected vehicle solutions in order to create a better driving and ownership experience. For more than a decade, we have unlocked IoT value for auto manufacturers around the world, and we are excited to be a key enabler of the MITSUBISHI CONNECT service."

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com (http://media.mitsubishicars.com/).

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

Google, Android and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

