Crypto Mining Operations Remain the Most Popular Application of Blockchain Technology

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

In an article published by Coindesk.com, Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently indicated that demand for the powerful computers used to mine cryptocurrencies has contributed to a "boom of computing." In so doing, Google has explored uses for blockchain technology, the cryptographic structures that underpin cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, but has made very little mention of cryptocurrencies themselves. South Korean electronics giant Samsung has also gone big in the cryptocurrency market focusing on mining and other tech related operations. In April the electronics company reported an impressive first quarter 2018 performance with revenues and profits in record territory for the fourth quarter in a row with the catalyst, according to Samsung, being the huge demand for semiconductors used in cryptocurrency mining, which offset the continued weak demand in the smartphone market. Even many Silicon Valley businesses have seen their stock prices grow due to the uptick in demand for specific chips or cryptocurrency as large scale operations continue to pop up across the Globe. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), HashChain Technology Inc. (TSX-V: KASH) (OTC: HSSHF), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE) (OTC: HVBTF), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with HashChain Technology Inc. (TSX-V: KASH) (OTCQB: HSSHF) ("HashChain") for the sale to HashChain of its 90% interest in TG12 Ventures Inc. ("TG12").

TG12 owns one-thousand S9 Antminer Rigs ("Rigs") of which one-hundred are currently operational at a mining facility in Montana, USA, with the remaining nine-hundred expected to be operational by or about the end of the quarter. Pursuant to the Agreement, HashChain will acquire 100% of TG12 in exchange for 8.9 million shares of HashChain ("HashChain Shares") at a deemed price of $0.35. Block One will receive all of the HashChain Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement.

Block One has agreed to voluntarily escrow its HashChain Shares, whereby 30% of its shares will be released 60 days following the closing date, and 30% will be released 90 days following the closing date. A total of 40% of Block One's HashChain Shares will not be subject to any voluntary escrow. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by HashChain and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Closing is expected to occur as soon as possible after the closing conditions are satisfied.

"Based on the data points available to Block One, we drew the conclusion that the future will be dominated by large-scale mining operators who are able to achieve meaningful economies of scale. It became clear that it was unlikely that TG12 would be able to compete effectively in that rapidly approaching future. Therefore, this deal with HashChain allows Block One to receive 8.9 million HashChain Shares and gain exposure to HashChain's greater anticipated operating scale which, following this transaction, will be a reported total of 4,870 Rigs, which is equivalent of approximately 7 megawatts" said Sothi Thillairajah, CEO of Block One.

As consideration for the minority shareholder's interest in TG12, the shareholder will acquire 120 Canaan Avalon B21 Bitcoin Miners and certain related assets owned by TG12, which assignment is planned to take place immediately prior to closing of the Agreement, and Block One will settle an inter-company loan initially advanced to TG12 in connection with the acquisition of the miners. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html

In other crypto and blockchain industry news and developments:



MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is based in Durham, North Carolina, and ranks as one of the largest United States-based bitcoin miners. The company also has expanded facilities in Washington State and in Sweden. When fully deployed, MGT will own and operate approximately 7,000 Bitmain S9 mining rigs, and 50 GPU-based Ethereum mining machines. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to secure low cost power and grow its crypto assets materially.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE.V) (OTC: HVBTF) recently announced the further expansion of its GPU-based digital currency mining complex with the completion of the third phase ("Sweden Phase 3"), which commenced mining at the end of April 2018 . This is the second expansion brought online in the past month and the precise execution of the Company's mining roadmap has resulted in on-time completion of the facility. Sweden Phase 3 increases HIVE's energy consumption dedicated to cryptocurrency mining by 6.8 megawatts ("MW") to 24.2 MW, an increase of 39%.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, late yesterday announced that its PayOnline subsidiary is partnering with Bank Sputnik to offer a comprehensive multi-channel payment facilitator solution for SMB merchants in the Russian Federation. This unique solution offers a set of tools not available from any other transaction processing company in the region and expands PayOnline's offerings beyond electronic commerce. Net Element operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution.



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Block One Capital Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)325-8757