Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market to Reach US$ 1,100 Mn by 2026 - Persistence Market Research

Immunosenescence Remains Key Factor Propelling Demand for Hospital-acquired Pneumonia Prevention; US Continues to Lead Globally

Over an eight-year period of assessment 2018-2026, the global market for hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention is poised to witness moderate growth, according to a recent research report on the global hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention market.

The report has been published by Persistence Market Research and is titled, "Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Forecast 2018 - 2026." The US$ 795 Mn market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching a value in excess of US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2026.

Key Market Drivers: Overview

Immunosenescence will continue to remain a key factor driving the demand for prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia worldwide. Expanding geriatric population and the following ceasing immunity are expected to sustain the need for regulating the pneumonia infection acquired in hospitals. Increasing cases of chronic ailments resulting in gradually weakening immune system also mark another strong driver to market growth in next few years.

Ceasing immunity in turn extends patients' stay at hospitals, which makes them more prone to acquiring disease infections such as pneumonia. The global market for hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention is anticipated to gain continued thrust from such instances, including people of all age groups.

Amplifying patient pool across the globe coupled with an increasing number of hospitals in developed as well as developing economies are presumed to push the market scenario up in near future. Moreover, several countries are mandating the implementation of pneumonia prevention protocols, which is apprehended to create multiple growth opportunities in upcoming years.

The growth of market in developing economies will be specifically accelerated by soaring burden of pneumonia instances among the Southeast Asian Countries. Medical tourism industry is flourishing in emerging countries such as India is expected to fuel the hospital-acquired pneumonia cases and thereby, elevate the demand for its prevention throughout the next few years.

Regional Analysis: Overview

Regional segmentation of the global hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention classifies the market as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America will remain dominant over all other regional markets primarily owing to a favorable initiative by the US Government to incentivize innovation in the field of antibacterial drugs.

This governmental activity aims at addressing the emergency demand for better prevention measures against bacterial infections. Moreover, the demand for high-quality oral care products in ICU sections of hospitals has been escalating due to rising chronic kidney disease instances since the recent past. Europe secures the second position in terms of market size, APEC is foreseen to be the third largest lucrative region; whereas China is projected to be the most promisingly emerging market with the largest estimated CAGR value of around 5.5%.

Key Market Players: Overview

The leading companies operating the global market for hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention include Halyard Health, Inc., Sage Products LLC, Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and others. Attributed to strong presence of a majority key players such as Halyard Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Stryker Corporation (SAGE Products LLC) in the US has been crucially responsible to uplift the performance of North American market for hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention over the years. As the number of dedicated companies dealing in the industry are limited, the overall scenario will remain price sensitive over the next few years.

