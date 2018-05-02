EY receives 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award for Customers' Choice Partner of the Year

LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces that it has received the 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Customers' Choice Partner of the Year. The award recognizes EY's outstanding contribution as a SAP partner and exemplifies the organization's role as a global SAP services partner in providing offerings to help solve business and technology challenges.

SAP presents the annual Pinnacle Award to SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their collaboration with SAP and helping customers to improve operational performance. SAP selected finalists and winners in 29 categories based on recommendations from the SAP ecosystem, including customer feedback and performance indicators. The Customers' Choice Award recognizes a customer-nominated SAP partner that has demonstrated its commitment to delivering outstanding results by enabling enterprises to leverage the latest industry innovations to transform their businesses.

Tim Fuller, EY Global SAP Go-to-Market Leader, says:

"We are honored to receive the SAP Pinnacle Award for the fifth consecutive year. These accolades reflect the commitment and drive of our consultants and technology professionals to deliver innovative and exceptional client service, including leveraging the EY wavespace network of global growth and innovation centers - through which we collaborate with clients to help transform their businesses. These citations further underline the strategic importance of EY SAP services as a growth engine in our Advisory practices and beyond."

Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida on 4 June. The Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference, a global business technology event hosted by SAP and ASUG taking place 5-7 June 2018.

As part of its ongoing alliance with SAP, EY is a strategic sponsor at SAPPHIRE NOW. For details, please visit ey.com/sapphire.

To learn more about the EY and SAP alliance, visit the EY microsite.

