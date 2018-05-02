New software accelerates time-to-value of enterprise architecture programs

MEGA International, a global software firm specializing in enterprise architecture solutions, today announced the release of HOPEX ArchiMate, a new enterprise architecture solution that supports rapid decision-making with fast and accurate deliverables.

HOPEX ArchiMate was developed to help companies gain greater business value from enterprise architecture initiatives, more quickly. HOPEX ArchiMate is a simple yet powerful modeling tool that fully incorporates The Open Group's ArchiMate 3.0 enterprise architecture framework and enables architects to quickly model and analyze across all ArchiMate layers and aspects. HOPEX ArchiMate is integrated with the HOPEX platform so architects can easily create and maintain ArchiMate-compliant models, and leverage the in-depth strategic planning, process modeling, application rationalization and other capabilities of HOPEX products.

"We created HOPEX ArchiMate for organizations that need an enterprise architecture program but found most other solutions on the market too cumbersome and difficult to implement," remarked Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "HOPEX ArchiMate offers architects features like collaboration and advanced reporting. Teams with different focus areas can work from the same repository ensuring data consistency in their work."

Key benefits of HOPEX ArchiMate include:

Rapid creation of enterprise architecture deliverables

Increased visibility into an organization in a standardized manner

Organized central repository connecting all HOPEX solutions

HOPEX ArchiMate empowers businesses to make quick decisions that enable them to adapt to fast changing market demands. Through a single collaborative platform, HOPEX ArchiMate creates a synergistic environment to support all stakeholders involved in business and IT transformation. With HOPEX ArchiMate, businesses can gain the flexibility and agility needed to compete in today's high-speed, high-tech, super competitive world.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005064/en/

Contacts:

For MEGA

Elsbeth McSorley, 781-767-7694

emcsorley@mega.com