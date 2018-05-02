Flatirons Solutions (Flatirons) is pleased to announce the move of its corporate headquarters from Irvine, California to Boulder, Colorado as part of an effort to grow capacity within its major operational centers.

The move is the latest step in the consolidation of North American locations accumulated during past acquisitions. This change will improve the organization's capacity to deliver on customer-focused projects, and will complement a strong global footprint that includes subsidiaries in France, Germany, Scandinavia, India, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

Boulder is centrally located near a major airport hub (the Denver International Airport), allowing easy travel to and from customer sites. As part of the move, many of the Irvine staff have already relocated to Boulder.

The change in headquarters coincides with a renewed emphasis on the company's core markets, which include airlines, aviation and defense manufacturers, and military forces. The company has tightened its focus to better serve its most strategic markets under CEO JD Sillion, who assumed leadership of the organization in October of 2017.

"As we better align our teams and our operation around our aviation and defense strengths, we're able to deliver more value more efficiently," noted Sillion. He further stated that, "This move is just another step we are taking to allow us to focus our resources on customer-facing projects and initiatives."

The change to Boulder as the company's corporate headquarters was effective as of May 1st, 2018 with customer and partner communications preceding this announcement.

About Flatirons Solutions

Flatirons Solutions (www.flatironsjouve.com) provides solutions for aviation and defense content lifecycle management. For more than 20 years, it has helped airlines, MROs, manufacturers, and military forces maintain and operate complex assets more effectively. Its software and service solutions help organizations to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people - Turning Content into Knowledge. Flatirons operates from offices in Asia, Europe, and the United States with its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

