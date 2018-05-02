Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS") (Paris:EPS), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), announces that it has filed the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers

The following documents are included in the Annual Financial Report: the 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements, including the report from the Statutory Auditors; the 2017 Financial Statements of EPS, including the report from the Statutory Auditors; the Corporate Governance Report, the report on the Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSR report), including the report from the independent third-party organization; the Management Report on the 2017 Financial Statements and the fees received by the Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to applicable law, copy of the Annual Financial Report is available free of charge and can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.electropowersystems.com, under the heading Investors Regulated information Annual Financial Report 2017).

About ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS

Electro Power Systems (EPS) operates in the sustainable energy sector, specialising in storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and microgrids in emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. As of 31 December 2017, EPS has installed and has under commissioning an aggregate of 48 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, with a total capacity output of 47MWh systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

