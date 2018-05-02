Ontic, a BBA Aviation company and the aerospace industry's leading provider of 'Extended Life Solutions' for OEM legacy products, has entered an agreement with Birmingham-based Goodrich Control Systems, part of UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS), to license the manufacturing and aftermarket support for certain specific military fuel control products. This will be the 13th product line introduced into Ontic's Cheltenham facility since its foundation in 2012 and is Ontic's first license with Goodrich Control Systems. The products complement Ontic's existing capabilities and customer base. The transition is planned for completion during the first half of 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to sign our first license with Goodrich Control Systems, having signed multiple licenses with other UTAS companies and business units globally. We look forward to working with them to execute this product line transition and developing future opportunities," Gareth Hall, Ontic President and Managing Director, said. "Supporting Tier One OEMs, on their mature, legacy, or non-core products is fundamental to Ontic. Ensuring our customers have continued product availability, repair services and technical support for the lifetime of the product/platform remains Ontic's primary focus."

Ontic is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc, with over 44 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 4,500 maturing aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as UTC Aerospace Systems, Honeywell, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

BBA Aviation plc is a market leading, global aviation support and aftermarket services provider, primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. We support our customers through three principal businesses: Signature Flight Support and Signature TECHNICAir, which provide premium, full service flight and home base support including refuelling, ground handling, hangarage and MRO services through the world's largest fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA users with around 200 locations covering key destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Ontic is a leading provider of high-quality equipment and cost-effective solutions for the continuing support of maturing and legacy aerospace platforms with locations in the USA, Europe and Asia. Engine Repair Overhaul/Global Engine Services is a leading independent engine service provider to global B&GA operators, the rotorcraft market and regional airline fleets with locations in the USA, Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.bbaaviation.com.

