Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE).

On March 28, 2018, Edge Therapeutics disclosed, "that a pre-specified interim analysis on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint, if the study is fully enrolled." As a result, the Data Monitoring Committee "recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint." Based on the DMC recommendation, Edge Therapeutics stated that it has decided to discontinue the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study.

On April 23, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Edge Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company's lead product candidate EG-1962 would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study, and that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Edge's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

