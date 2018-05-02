Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Highlights for Q1 2018:

Revenue of USD 143.5 million, at the upper end of the USD 138-144 million guidance, down 3% year-on-year and down 7% quarter-on-quarter.

Core business automotive, industrial, and medical revenue up 25% year-on-year.

EBITDA of USD 20.2 million, down 20% year-on-year and down 35% quarter-on-quarter; EBITDA margin of 14%, at the upper end of 12-14% guidance.

EBIT of USD 5.8 million, down 49% year-on-year and down 65% quarter-on-quarter.

Net profit of USD 13.6 million, up 21% year-on-year and down 58% quarter-on-quarter.

Earnings per share of USD 0.10

Outlook:

Management expects Q2 2018 revenue of USD 154-159 million and EBITDA margin of 18-20%. Guidance for 2018 remains unchanged and is based on an average exchange rate of 1.23 USD/Euro

In the first quarter, X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial, and medical, grew by 25% year-on-year with a particularly strong contribution from the industrial segment, which increased by 36%. The automotive segment grew by 23% whereas the medical segment increased by only 4% due to an inventory correction of a larger account. CCC business dropped by 22% compared to the same quarter last year still suffering from the capacity limitations X-FAB faced during the year 2017.

The RF-SOI mobile applications manufactured at X-FAB France displayed typical lower Q1 revenue cyclicality, dropping by about USD 6 million compared to previous quarter. However, this year, the RF-SOI ramp up did set in a month later than previous years resulting in an expected slightly lower revenue. RF-SOI consumer sales are expected to pick up again in the second quarter.

Revenue Breakdown per Quarter

in millions of USD Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Automotive 46.2 52.9 55.9 56.0 54.5 59.3 66.5 70.2 67.2 Industrial 11.8 11.3 14.9 12.7 15.2 16.5 16.7 18.5 20.7 Medical 2.7 2.6 4.1 3.5 4.6 4.5 6.6 6.9 4.8 Subtotal core business¹ 60.6 66.8 74.8 72.2 74.3 80.3 89.8 95.6 92.8 56.9% 56.4% 58.2% 45.3% 50.2% 57.6% 64.0% 62.0% 64.6% CCC² 24.8 25.5 29.8 30.5 30.9 24.4 18.8 24.2 23.9 Others 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.9 0.4 Subtotal ¹ 86.1 93.0 105.0 103.4 106.0 105.2 109.4 120.7 117.1 80.8% 78.5% 81.6% 64.9% 71.6% 75.5% 78.0% 78.3% 81.6% X-FAB France³ 0.0 0.0 0.0 31.6 26.5 31.0 30.9 33.4 26.4 Subcontracted business 20.4 25.5 23.6 24.3 15.4 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total revenues 106.5 118.5 128.6 159.3 147.9 139.3 140.3 154.1 143.5

1 Without X-FAB France and Subcontracting Business

2 Consumer, Communications Computer

3 X-FAB France business is predominantly CCC with a small amount of Automotive and Industrial business

The weaker US-Dollar versus the Euro has continued to create a headwind for profitability. The average exchange rate for the first quarter 2018 deteriorated by more than 5 cents compared to the previous quarter and by more than 16 cents compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite a weaker average USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.23 in the first quarter compared to the expectation of 1.20, profitability is at the upper end of guidance due to a higher than expected increase of WIP (work in progress), which will be supporting the second quarter revenue increase.

In the first quarter of 2018, the share of revenue that is incurred in Euro increased to 19% compared to 13% in the same quarter last year, whilst about 40% of expenses incurred were denominated in Euro. In the future, X-FAB aims at further increasing the Euro share of its revenue to provide a natural hedge.

At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.065 experienced in Q1 2017, the EBITDA margin in Q1 2018 would have been 18-19%. The actual exchange rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 1.23, and the corresponding EBITDA margin 14%.

The positive net financial result of USD 5.8 million is mainly due to the translation effect of the portion of Euro cash into US-Dollar.

The capacity expansion of the Malaysian fab has been completed as scheduled. The additional capacity of 4,000 wafer starts per month, currently being ramped up, will help to alleviate the tight spare capacity at X-FAB Sarawak and will also contribute to the expected sales increase in the second quarter. After this expansion, X-FAB's total capacity is at 98,000 wafer starts per month (in 200mm equivalent wafers).

The transfer of X-FAB technologies to X-FAB France is progressing with high priority, and prototyping for new products is ongoing. As a result, the plan to start production of automotive products on X-FAB technologies in 2018 is on track. By comparison, in Q1 2018 about 10% of the output of X-FAB France was based on X-FAB technologies.

In the first quarter of 2018, the silicon carbide activities at X-FAB Texas continued to show good progress, with the SiC business being mainly driven by automotive applications for electric vehicles. First production is mainly used in electric vehicles in China, the world's largest market.

In the first quarter of 2018, prototyping revenues came in at USD 12.7 million, a decrease of 17% quarter-on-quarter and 4% year-on-year. This decline is due to a relatively higher base effect, first in Q4 2017 when main projects were kicked off, and for the whole of 2017 when the SiC business contributed strongly to prototyping revenues as all customers worked on preparing their production starts.

Commenting on the development of X-FAB's business, Rudi De Winter added: "We do see healthy demand in all markets that X-FAB is serving and expect increased volumes across all lines. With the progress made with the integration of X-FAB France as well as the additional capacity available at X-FAB Sarawak, we will be in a much better position to support the solid demand going forward. In all factories we are increasing output returning to strong revenue growth for the next quarter driven by the robust demand in our core markets as well as the prototyping pipeline gradually turning into volume production."

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's fourth quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 6.30 pm CEST. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1995928.

Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

The conference call will be available for replay from May 2nd 9.30 pm CET until May 9th 9.30 pm CET. The replay number will be +44 (0)1452550000, conference ID 1995928.

The second quarter 2018 results will be communicated on July 31, 2018.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Dec 2017 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2017 audited Revenue 143,530 147,942 154,118 581,687 Revenues in USD in 81 87 83 84 Revenues in EUR in 19 13 16 16 Cost of sales -119,228 -118,633 -119,826 -465,948 Gross Profit 24,302 29,309 34,293 115,739 Gross Profit margin in % 16.9 19.8 22.3 19.9 Research and development expenses -8,191 -7,503 -7,130 -28,326 Selling expenses -2,206 -2,371 -2,230 -8,874 General and administrative expenses -7,964 -7,768 -8,607 -30,306 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 570 56 514 2,152 Other income and other expenses -665 -170 100 105 Operating profit 5,846 11,553 16,940 50,489 Finance income 14,805 712 10,273 55,208 Finance costs -8,971 -947 -5,179 -26,109 Net financial result 5,835 -235 5,095 29,099 Profit before taxes 11,681 11,318 22,035 79,588 Income tax 1,871 -104 10,006 10,169 Profit for the period 13,552 11,214 32,041 89,758 EBITDA 20,172 25,088 31,139 106,114 EBITDA margin in % 14.1 17.0 20.2 18.2 Earnings per share at the end of period 0,10 0,11 0,25 0,73 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 99,381,921 130,631,921 122,412,473 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.23032 1.06522 1.17748 1.12893

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2017 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2017 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property. plant and equipment 319,598 274,645 315,856 Investment properties 8,925 9,000 9,033 Intangible assets 7,725 7,536 7,060 Non-current investments 641 359 558 Other non-current assets 14,096 48 10,809 Deferred tax assets 35,490 20,438 32,959 Total non-current assets 386,476 312,025 376,276 Current assets Inventories 113,992 92,387 105,847 Trade and other receivables 80,497 87,417 82,008 Other assets 33,124 27,539 28,271 Cash and cash equivalents 306,865 97,871 319,235 Total current assets 534,478 305,214 535,361 TOTAL ASSETS 920,954 617,239 911,637 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 265,231 432,745 Share premium 348,709 255,004 348,709 Retained earnings -93,155 -185,287 -106,814 Cumulative translation adjustment -786 -740 -493 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 686,743 333,439 673,377 Non-controlling interests 336 384 357 Total equity 687,079 333,823 673,734 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 99,868 126,459 106,178 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 8,944 8,234 8,872 Total non-current liabilities 108,812 134,692 115,050 Current liabilities Trade payables 29,123 43,537 36,684 Current loans and borrowings 38,502 42,731 37,799 Other current liabilities and provisions 57,437 62,456 48,370 Total current liabilities 125,063 148,723 122,853 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 920,954 617,239 911,637

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Dec 2017 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2017 audited Income before taxes 11,681 11,318 22,035 79,588 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 9,403 15,967 8,000 25,332 Depreciation and amortization. before effect of grants and subsidies 14,325 13,535 14,200 55,625 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -837 -915 -868 -3,622 Interest income and expenses (net) 593 833 483 2,935 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant. property. equipment (net) 673 0 72 8 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) 1,099 -167 -470 -11,698 Other non-cash transactions (net) -6,451 2,681 -5,417 -17,916 Changes in working capital: -11,071 -15,059 -13,071 -40,527 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 2,030 -9,910 -9,059 -2,936 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses -8,776 -7,600 -2,891 -14,231 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -7,580 -3,174 -2,280 -16,875 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -4,814 -7,393 10,649 -11,281 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 8,069 13,018 -9,489 4,797 Income taxes (paid)/received -62 -204 -283 -1,153 Cash Flow from operating activities 9,951 12,022 16,681 63,240 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property. plant. equipment intangible assets -20,767 -20,633 -34,708 -102,536 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiary. net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -66 -29 -35 -131 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 51 41 35 146 Proceeds from sale of property. plant and equipment 15 0 25 91 Interest received 534 314 609 1,901 Cash Flow used in investing activities -20,232 -20,308 -34,075 -100,528

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Dec 2017 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2017 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 10,073 0 0 Repayment of loans and borrowings -8,747 -6,955 -8,826 -32,008 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 -8 0 Payments of lease installments -702 -613 -468 -2,377 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 47 0 375 Interest paid -619 -663 -656 -2,814 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 266,575 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 -7,389 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 -3,095 -3,095 Distribution to non-controlling interests -12 -11 0 -3,106 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -10,081 1,878 -13,055 219,257 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 7,991 121 6,296 33,109 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -20,362 -6,408 -30,449 181,968 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 319,235 104,157 343,389 104,157 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 306,865 97,871 319,235 319,235

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005864/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com