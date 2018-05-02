Medienmitteilung

2. Mai 2018

Schindler Holding AG platziert erfolgreich inländische Anleihe über CHF 500 Millionen in zwei Tranchen

Die Schindler Holding AG hat heute am Schweizer Kapitalmarkt erfolgreich eine Anleihe über CHF 500 Millionen in zwei Tranchen platziert:

Eine 2-jährige Anleihenstranche über CHF 100 Millionen mit einem Coupon von 0% per annum. Die Anleihe wurde zu 100.502% begeben, was einer Rendite bei Lancierung von -0.25% entspricht.

Eine 5-jährige Anleihenstranche über CHF 400 Millionen mit einem Coupon von 0.25% per annum. Die Anleihe wurde zu 100.161% begeben, was einer Rendite bei Lancierung von 0.218% entspricht.

Schindler nutzt mit dieser Transaktion die gegenwärtig günstigen Bedingungen am Schweizer Kapitalmarkt, um die finanzielle und strategische Flexibilität zu erhöhen.

Der Nettoerlös der Transaktion dient der Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums, neuer Technologien und Innovationen, möglicher Akquisitionen sowie eines allfälligen Rückkaufs von eigenen Aktien und Partizipationsscheinen.

Die Liberierung der beiden Tranchen erfolgt am 05.06.2018 unter der Federführung der UBS AG und der Credit Suisse AG. Es ist beabsichtigt, die Anleihen an der SIX Swiss Exchange zu kotieren.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Nelly Keune, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +41 41 445 30 88, nelly.keune@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Diese Presseinformation stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Investition in die darin beschriebenen Anleihen noch eine sonstige Empfehlung dar. Diese Presseinformation stellt auch keinen Prospekt im Sinne von Art. 652a oder Art. 1156 des Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts oder im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange dar.

Die massgeblichen Informationen betreffend die Anleihen und die Emittentin sind ausschliesslich im Prospekt erhältlich (Veröffentlichung voraussichtlich am 01.06.2018). Die Anleihen unterstehen Verkaufsbeschränkungen gemäss Prospekt. Der Prospekt ist unentgeltlich bei UBS AG, Investment Bank, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zürich, Schweiz, erhältlich und kann per Telefon (+41 44 239 4703), Fax (+41 44 239 6914) oder E-Mail (swiss-prospectus@ubs.com) bestellt werden. Kopien des Prospekts sind ebenfalls erhältlich bei Schindler, Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations, Schindler Management Ltd., 6030 Ebikon, und können per Telefon (+41 41 445 3061), Fax (+41 41 445 4040) oder E-Mail (investor.relations@schindler.com) bestellt werden.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the foregoing bonds, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any country or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any country or jurisdiction.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America and must not be distributed to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of Schindler about further events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

Within the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 ("relevant persons"). The investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with relevant persons and person who receive this announcement who are not relevant persons should not rely or act upon it.