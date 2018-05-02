Regulatory News:

Airgas, an Air Liquide (Paris:AI) company and the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, welding technologies, and safety products, recently acquired the assets and operations of Weiler Welding Company. This transaction marks the 500th acquisition in Airgas' 36-year company history.

Weiler Welding Company is a full-service industrial gas, beverage gas and welding supply business. Headquartered in Moraine, Ohio, Weiler services Southwestern Ohio and Southwestern Indiana through six locations. Weiler's 70 associates will join the Airgas team.

Weiler Welding Company marks Airgas' 500th acquisition since the company was founded in 1982. Over 36 years, Airgas has successfully acquired and integrated companies' operations and associates to create an industry-leading distribution network in the U.S. serving a diversity of customers. This, combined with capital investments, has provided Airgas with the expansion opportunities to drive profitable growth.

Pascal Vinet, Chief Executive Officer of Airgas and member of the Air Liquide group's Executive Committee, said: "This 500th acquisition is consistent with Airgas' development model aimed at strengthening its network and proximity with local customers. We are very happy to welcome Weiler Welding Company's employees to Air Liquide and look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our new customers."

Airgas

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.

Dedicated to improving the performance of its more than 1 million customers, Airgas safely and reliably provides products, services and expertise through its more than 18,000 associates, over 1,100 locations, robust e-Business platform, and Airgas Total Access telesales channel. As an Air Liquide company, the world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry leading technology and innovations.

Air Liquide in the Americas

Air Liquide in the Americas is present in 14 countries across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and South America.

Air Liquide companies in the Americas offer industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to customers in many industries including energy, industrial manufacturing, electronics and healthcare markets.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

