Beauty products maker Estee Lauder hit the high end of expectations on the Street with its latest quarterly profits, leading the New York-based fim to raise its annual earnings forecast thanks to higher demand for its La Mer and Clinique skin care products. Estee Lauder is now predicting full-year adjusted earnings of around $4.38 to $4.42 per share on adjusted basis, up from its earlier forecast of $4.27 to $4.32 each (FactSet: $4.37). The company saw net earnings grow 24.8% to $372m, or $0.99 ...

