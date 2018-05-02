The "ICT Market Report 2017/18 Greece (PDF and Excel file)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the development and trends of the Greek ICT market.

Detailed data for the Greek ICT market (incl. more than 50 segments)

Market data and forecasts (2014-2018)

Analysis of ICT market developments in Greece

Excel file including the market data

Key Topics Covered:

1 The ICT Market of Greece

1.1 The information technology market of Greece

1.1.1 The IT equipment market of Greece

1.1.2 The software market of Greece

1.1.3 The IT and business services market of Greece

1.2 The telecommunications market of Greece

1.2.1 The telecommunications equipment market of Greece

1.2.2 The telecommunications services market of Greece

2 Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1: Greece, ICT market value

Table 2: Greece, ICT unit shipments, CAPEX, subscribers

List of Figures

Figure 1: Greece, IT market value 2015-2018

Figure 2: Greece, IT equipment market 2016-2018

Figure 3: Greece, software market 2016-2018

Figure 4: Greece, IT and business services market 2016-2018

Figure 5: Greece, telecommunications equipment market 2016-2018

Figure 6: Greece, telecommunications services market 2016-2018

