Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, in a PDF file called "Q3 Fiscal Year 2018 Quarterly Earnings Document". The company has also posted on that site an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization empowers customers who need small individual orders of uniquely personalized products. Cimpress businesses include Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006118/en/

Contacts:

Cimpress N.V.

Investor Relations:

Jenna Berg, +1-781-652-6480

ir@cimpress.com

or

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com