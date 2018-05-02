Technavio's latest market research report on the global laser level transmitters marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006706/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laser level transmitters market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global laser level transmitters market will grow at a CAGR of over 5%during the forecast period. The rising need for process optimization is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Laser level transmitters are mostly designed to operate in harsh environments. These transmitters being non-contact can perform accurate level measurement of inventory management and process control. The laser level transmitters can perform precise measurement of any liquid or solid. Moreover, they are fast and easy to install and are equipped with an easy setup menu.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the miniaturization of laser devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global laser level transmitters market:

Miniaturization of laser devices

The increasing demand for smaller and portable devices have influenced the laser technology to be miniaturized. Engineers are continuously designing new methodologies to manage more complex circuits and high-level of integration within the same or miniaturized size at the same cost.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Rapid technological developments in industries have led to the demand for high-level functional integration. Miniaturization of lasers ensures portability of the devices which will act as a major factor to drive the global laser level transmitter market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global laser level transmitters market segmentation

This market research report segments the global laser level transmitters market into the following end-users (chemical and petrochemical industry, oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The chemical and petrochemical industry was the most prominent end-user in 2017 and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. Stringent regulations for improving water quality and reuse of water will drive the water and wastewater industry to witness the highest rate of CAGR of close to 6% between 2017 and 2022.

The global laser level transmitters market is experiencing steady demand from EMEA, the Americas, and APAC owing to the increasing need for level measurements in process industries. EMEA contributes the major share of revenue to the market, followed by the Americas and APAC because of the well-established oil and gas industry in the Middle East and Africa. Followed by EMEA, the Americas contributed the second highest revenue. Though the Americas are expected to witness a slight dip in the market share during the forecast period, the contribution is expected to be more prominent owing to the high production of shale gas. APAC is likely to present the highest growth potential during the forecast period owing to the rapid economic and industrial development. Emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China will offer growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006706/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com