Acquisition will enable Agilent to provide a single informatics solution across laboratory and operational domains

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Genohm, a developer of highly differentiated, on-premise and cloud-based software solutions for laboratory management.

Genohm's main laboratory software automation suite, SLIMS, is a digital platform that provides laboratories with a rapidly deployable and seamless laboratory information management system (LIMS) and electronic lab notebook (ELN) environment that is used in biobanks, research labs and next gen sequencing facilities. The platform tracks data and samples, tests and users, results and workflows, from the original material shipment to the result from lab instruments and in-silico analysis pipelines. Genohm also has an application marketplace with preconfigured workflows to enable rapid system implementation across a broad range of industries and scientific workflows.

Customers are looking to generate better answers, and this requires integrated informatics solutions. This acquisition enhances Agilent's current software portfolio, adding LIMS and workflow management, while expanding ELN capability. This combination will allow Agilent to bring greater context to analytical data, enabling scientists to generate results more efficiently.

"We were impressed with the team and the technology," said John Sadler, Vice President and General Manager of Agilent's Software and Informatics Division. "The modern architecture of SLIMS is perfectly aligned with the values of Agilent's OpenLab products. By integrating this technology with our broad and diverse instrument portfolio, we are in a unique position to support and enhance the operations of modern laboratories-truly helping our customers to do more with their data."

"Genohm has an excellent footprint in the genomics space," said Kamni Vijay, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager of Agilent's Genomics Division. "This acquisition supports our strategy to offer complete next-generation sequencing workflows and improve the laboratory management of our genomic customers."

"We are very excited to join the Agilent team and believe that together we can accelerate development of the digital lab to help our customers advance science and discovery while ensuring compliance and traceability," said Frederik Decouttere, founder and CEO of Genohm. "Our laboratory management platform is highly configurable, easily deployable and leverageable across many different workflows, which makes our technology a perfect fit for Agilent."

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Genohm has 40 employees.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Genohm

Genohm, originally founded in Ghent (Belgium) in 2002 as a small two-person bio-informatics shop, re-established itself in 2011 as an EPFL Start-Up at the Innovation Park in Lausanne (Switzerland), focusing on guaranteeing compliance, traceability and big lab data management in highly complex and continuously evolving lab environments. With the successful launch of its main laboratory software automation suite, SLIMS, Genohm officially entered the lab informatics market, proudly serving a rapidly growing set of customers in widely varying research and clinical environments throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the US. Today, Genohm has offices in Lausanne, Ghent, and Durham NC and counts a workforce of 40+ highly trained software and life sciences engineers. Information about Genohm is available at www.genohm.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

