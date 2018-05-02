Selected at Number 3, List Showcases Public Cloud Companies with the Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a new list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm, and Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies-all business-to-business cloud companies-where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed Guidewire at number 3 (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.5. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.4. Guidewire's CEO, Marcus Ryu, reflects a 97% approval rating on Glassdoor-compared to an average of 69% for all 770,000 employers on the site-and the company has an 89 percent positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader Glassdoor average is 48%. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months.

"Since we first partnered with Glassdoor to compile this list in 2016, the cloud has only grown in influence and market power," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "It was also significantly tougher to make the list this year, with companies requiring a higher Glassdoor rating to make the cut-showing that companies can't rest when it comes to focusing on culture and employee happiness." Battery and Glassdoor also released a similar list of the 50 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For.

More broadly, "we view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and potential growth," said Agrawal, who will discuss the lists and their implications at this week's CloudNY conference, a high-profile, invite-only event for cloud founders and CEOs. Agrawal also serves on the board of Glassdoor. A Glassdoor economic research study, as well as other third party studies, also show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"It is a great privilege to work with colleagues who share in common purpose: to serve an industry of indispensable importance to our society and to build an enduring culture in the process," said Marcus Ryu, CEO and co-founder, Guidewire Software. "As more P&C insurers opt for our SaaS solutions, we must demonstrate our worthiness to be the more broadly adopted and trusted cloud-based platform for the global industry. Mission-driven and engaged professional colleagues will continue to be essential to fulfilling that ambition."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Guidewire on Glassdoor:

"Guidewire is a great company and especially ideal for the career-minded individual. The company is large enough to offer a variety of jobs in all kinds of interesting locations. Even if you never change roles, your job changes and evolves as the company grows, keeping things fresh. This is an exciting time to work in the P&C insurance industry as well. Our customers and our employees are some of the nicest."

For the latest career opportunities and to learn more about life at Guidewire, visit careers.guidewire.com.

Full lists of the Battery/Glassdoor highest-rated 50 private cloud companies and 25 public cloud companies to work for can be found here.

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London and Israel. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About CloudNY

CloudNY is the premier, invite-only conference for the CEOs of breakout cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies. Co-hosted by Battery Ventures and FirstMark, CloudNY is focused on offering founders and CEOs of private companies battle-tested advice to help them scale their teams and grow revenues to $100 million and beyond. This year's event will be held May 3 in New York. Current and past speakers at CloudNY include founders and CEOs from MongoDB, Coupa*, Zendesk, Twillio, Splunk*, Stripe, Netsuite, Veeva and other high-profile cloud enterprises. For more information, please visit www.cloudny.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here

**Views contained herein are for informational purposes only and should neither be considered investment advice nor construed or used as an offer and/or recommendation to buy or sell a security.

