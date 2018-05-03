Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - Dr. Stephen Campbell, Principal Scientist at Nano One (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Nano One has been issued Korean Patent Number 10-1839000. This is Nano One's seventh patent and is directed to an improved lithium ion battery utilizing Nano One proprietary cathode material.

"This patent extends Nano One's intellectual property protection in Asia," said Dr. Campbell, "where battery and materials markets are growing at a tremendous pace. We are executing successfully on our patenting strategy and putting protections in place to work with strategic groups in the region."

Nano One has developed a proprietary process for the manufacture of lithium ion cathode materials. As recently reported, the scalability of the process is being demonstrated in Nano One's pilot plant. The research team continues to innovate and to seek patent protection on novel processes and improved materials. Nano One now has been granted patents in Canada, United States, Taiwan, Japan and Korea and has over 30 other pending patent applications worldwide.

"The Nano One process differs from other cathode manufacturing methods because our aqueous process provides an intimate mixture of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other metal atoms prior to thermal processing," said Dr. Campbell, "and does so without having to grind or mill. This reduces contamination, shortens time in the furnace, improves the crystallinity, enables various lithium feedstocks and makes it easier to build performance enhancing elements into the cathode."

Dr. Joseph Guy, patent counsel and director for Nano One added "This patent further validates the novelty of the Nano One technology, especially, as applied to an improved lithium ion battery."

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

