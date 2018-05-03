Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-03 / 10:22 - Harald Quandt family's principal investment firm acquires leading specialist in optical inspection systems - Founder Hermann Fritz will remain with the company - Mutual partnership to pursue growth and internationalization Bad Homburg/Oberstdorf,May 3, 2018. Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH ("HQIB") has acquired minCam GmbH. minCam is a leading company in the field of optical inspection systems. Its founder and Managing Director Hermann Fritz will remain with the company and participate in its future success. Frank Keller will be appointed additional Managing Director of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details about the transaction. As part of the Harald Quandt network, the well positioned company shall continue its successful development. The growth strategy focuses in particular on internationalization, the development of new industrial applications, and add-on acquisitions. "We are convinced of the superior quality of minCam's products and impressed by the company's technical expertise and innovative capabilities. We also see considerable growth potential," says Gregor Harald May, Managing Partner of HQIB. "Our goal is to continue and further promote minCam's success story through the experience, resources and international network of the Harald Quandt family. In doing so, we will operate in close collaboration and partnership with Hermann Fritz." "I am pleased to have found the perfect partner in HQIB. Its great industrial expertise will support me in expanding minCam's product portfolio into new industries and applications," says Hermann Fritz, Founder and Managing Director of minCam. "Together with HQIB, we will be able to establish a stronger international footprint with our acclaimed 'Made-in-Germany' product quality and continue the strong growth momentum of recent years. HQIB's long term approach as an industrial holding company combined with the industrial network of the family Harald Quandt convinced me that this is the right step for minCam." minCam's camera systems distinguish themselves through their particularly high quality, robustness and reliability. The relatively small and short camera heads allow for excellent bend mobility. Thanks to the platform strategy, the products are highly individualizable, enabling minCam to offer customized solutions to its clients. *About minCam* minCam GmbH is a leading company in the field of optical pipe-inspection systems based in Oberstdorf, Bavaria. The company specializes in push-rod camera systems (pan & tilt and axial camera systems), which are primarily used in smaller pipes. The camera systems are used, for example, in freshwater, wastewater, wells, and shafts as well as in industrial machinery. Further information can be found at www.mincam.de/en/ [1]. *About Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen * Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH is the principal investment firm of the family Harald Quandt joined by a small, select number of (industrial) families and partners. HQIB invests in small and medium sized companies within the German-speaking region that are leading in established and technologically sophisticated market niches with attractive growth potential. As an industrial holding company, HQIB pursues a long-term, sustainable investment approach and is not subject to any time restrictions or limited investment periods. Further information can be found at www.hq-ib.com [2]. *Contact* Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH Matthias Weigend Principal Am Pilgerrain 17 | D-61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Höhe M +49 172 4422 511 mw@hq-ib.com | www.hq-ib.com [2] End of Media Release Issuer: Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-05-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 681987 2018-05-03 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=24eee530851fd36b0164ad6ec0d5c190&application_id=681987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=414bb84d6182efd4c6705b5a936a5eff&application_id=681987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

