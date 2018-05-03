Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-03 / 12:27 *Press release* *ACCENTRO acquires a unique residential complex in a central location in Berlin and expands privatisation portfolio* *Berlin, 03 May 2018* *-* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, leading in residential property privatisation in Germany, closes a purchase agreement for the acquisition of a unique residential complex in Berlin. The purchase price is EUR 56 million. The rental units will be added to the privatisation portfolio. This strengthens the position of ACCENTRO in one of the most attractive German residential property markets. Sales are planned to begin in the 2019 business year. "We acquire a Berlin property that is outstanding due to the excellent location and unique Wilheminian architecture," explained Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "I am pleased that, with this acquisition, we can further strengthen the position of ACCENTRO in our home market Berlin," added Mingazzini. *About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, listed on the stock exchange, is the market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO generates additional revenues through portfolio sales and marketing apartments for institutional investors and project developers. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company concentrates on metropolitan regions such as Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Rhine-Main region, Leipzig, Hanover or Bonn. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). *Contact Investor Relations* Nicole Birth ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany E-Mail: birth@accentro.de Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 10 Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11 *Contact Press* Jan Hutterer Kirchhoff Consult AG Borselstraße 20 22765 Hamburg Germany Tel. +49 (0)40 - 609 186 65 Fax +49 (0)40 - 609 186 60 End of Media Release Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-05-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: info@accentro.ag Internet: www.accentro.ag ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 682137 2018-05-03

