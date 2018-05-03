Regulatory News:

COFECE, the Mexican antitrust authority, is conducting an investigation in our industry. To the best of Ontex's knowledge, the facts under investigation relate to periods prior to its acquisition of Grupo PI Mabe, S.A. de C.V. ("Mabe"). Ontex and Mabe have been proactively and fully cooperating with COFECE in the investigation and intend to continue to do so.

Based on the facts and circumstances known to it and in light of the contractual terms of the Mabe acquisition, Ontex does not expect the investigation to result in a net financial cost to it.

Ontex is fully committed to complying with the laws and upholding high standards of ethical business conduct in any country in which it operates.

We have no further comment to make at this time. All future communication relating to this matter will be made in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005714/en/

Contacts:

Ontex Group NV

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com