Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from May 8, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1808 --------------------------------- Expiration date: August 15, 2018 --------------------------------- Last trading day: August 13, 2018 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011204411 --------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1808 RTL --------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1808_RTL ---------------------------------



