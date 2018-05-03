Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online, today announced that it has expanded its lottery messenger service into two additional key states with a combined population of over 35 million people.

LottoGopher Chief Executive Officer, James Morel, commented, "We are very excited to enter the next phase of LottoGopher's multi-phased U.S. expansion. We diligently took our time to analyze our offerings and marketing strategies in California, and have used this knowledge to optimize our services as we enter into two additional states with very successful lotteries and great product offerings - the states of Texas and Virginia. Our platform will serve as a convenient and safe mechanism for lottery players to access their favorite games in those states. "

With this most recent expansion, LottoGopher is now operational in three key states with a combined population of over 74 million, and combined lottery ticket sales of approximately $13 billion annually.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their official state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from state lotteries, including Mega Millions and Powerball. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow players to order multiple tickets from various lotteries in their state. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

