SolarEdge has announced the launch of a new virtual power plant solution promising grid services and reducing the necessity for costly grid infrastructure investments.The Israel-based PV power electronics supplier has launched a virtual power plants (VPP) solution. The system will use aggregative control and data reporting to pool large numbers of PV systems, distributed electrical storage, and load management together into a VPP. VPPs are emerging as a tool for grid operators to optimize the performance and costs of electricity networks, where there are high levels of PV power penetration. Deploying ...

