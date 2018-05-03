American online software platform acquires two new federal trademarks for its name and logo.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - As of November 21, 2017, Ultius is the proud owner of two federal trademarks from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Ultius name and logo are now identified with registered mark symbols () and are protected assets. These two new federal registrations protect against another company's use of the name or logo, and Ultius must approve the use of the marks.



The USPTO, the governmental agency that oversees the registration of federal trademarks, divides marks into different "classes." The purpose of these classes allows different types of businesses to register their trademarks into categories most related to their core business. Ultius falls under classes 9, 35, and 42.



As a Class 35 trademark, Ultius provides online employment information for contracted freelance writers. Under Class 9, the Ultius registered mark recognizes the mobile app software for connecting consumers and contracted freelance writers serving to facilitate the exchange of writing and editing services through an online interface, message board, and file transfer system. Class 42 recognizes the Ultius website's featured use of non-downloadable software for connecting consumers and freelance writers and acknowledges the website's temporary use of non-downloadable software for facilitating the aforementioned exchange.



The registered trademark for the Ultius name consists of standard characters and varying forms of capitalization without claim to any particular font-style, size, or color. The first use of the name in commerce dates back to December 2010.



The registered trademark for the Ultius logo consists of "ULTIUS" in blue letters on a white background. The Ultius Page icon precedes the name, a round square page equal in height with the 'U' at an angle to mirror the first letter. The logo has a blue outline with a white background and three horizontal blue stripes. The edges of a second, orange page icon can be seen behind the blue one to complete the design.



As a globally recognized brand, Ultius has worked hard to develop, market, and promote its brand. "I am pleased that the company can protect its global brand (with trademarks) as we press forward into new markets like China and Europe," says CEO Boban Dedovic. "The trademark protection from the USPTO will allow us to protect our brand at home in the U.S. as well as abroad. We are pleased that the USPTO approved our designation of multiple international classes of protection for our most important digital marks."



Ultius, Inc. (ultius.com) is a global technology company focused on providing an Internet-based marketplace for consumer document preparation services. Ultius concentrates on connecting consumers with professional, American writers to deliver custom sample writing, editing, and professional document preparation in the form of resumes, cover letters, and business plans. The technology company is deeply committed to providing knowledge-based jobs to American graduates struggling in today's economy. Ultius has a database of over 2,000 qualified American freelance writers, a 24/7 American support team based in Las Vegas, and a 24/7 fulfillment team of editors to review orders.



