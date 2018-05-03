Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Board Declares Dividend

KINGSPORT, Tenn., May 3, 2018 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable July 6, 2018, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2018.
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).
