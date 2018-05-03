Regulatory News:

UPDATE ON DELISTING OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY

RECEIPTS FROM EURONEXT PARIS

Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") dated 5 April 2018 and 19 April 2018. Unless otherwise specified, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 April 2018.

The Company was informed by Euronext Paris SA that it will proceed with delisting of GDSs representing the Company's shares. 7 May is an expected date of delisting.

As previously announced, the GDS program was terminated on 5 April 2018 pursuant to its terms. The conditions of cancellation of the GDSs until the termination date of 9 July 2018 and of the potential sale by the depositary of underlying shares of the Company are disclosed by Bank of New York Mellon, and updated from time to time.

Investors holding their interest through intermediaries are advised to consult their brokers or similar institutions through which the interest is held as to the latest date and time applicable to them to ensure all necessary procedures are completed in time. Brokers and other financial institutions involved into this program are urged to pay attention to the notices circulated by Bank of New York Mellon, Euroclear France and Euroclear Bank.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

3 May 2018

